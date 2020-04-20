Minnesota Vikings Owners Raise More Than $5 Million To Aid In The Fight Against Coronavirus

The owners of the Minnesota Vikings have helped raise a stunning amount of money to fight coronavirus.

According to Adam Schefter, the Wilf family has collected more than $5 million in donations in the war on the virus.

The Wilf family, owners of the Minnesota Vikings, have surpassed $5 million in donations to COVID-19-related causes. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2020

This is the kind of stuff we love to see. Once again, the world needed help, and people involved in the world of football answered the call.

Raising $5 million to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic is the definition of a generous and classy move.

The Wilf family should be incredibly proud of their accomplishment.

As I’ve said many times before, and I’ll say again for everybody out there reading this. We will get through this situation if we look out for each other.

There’s not a single challenge American can’t face and conquer when we come together. We just need some teamwork and optimism. Major props to the Wilf family.

Now, let’s win this damn war and get to football season.