‘Doing The Same Thing’: Scarborough Compares Trump To Communist China

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough compared President Donald Trump to Communist China on Monday morning, saying that both countries “screwed up monumentally.”

China has repeatedly tried to downplay the virus and push propaganda into American media. The co-host of “Morning Joe” read part of an article from the Financial Times.

The article noted that “as part of a global Chinese campaign of shifting blame from Beijing’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese embassy published a vitriolic letter, claiming that French nurses abandoned their posts and left old people to die of hunger and disease,” Scarborough read.

“The Chinese are doing just what Donald Trump is doing,” Scarborough said. “Donald Trump is doing just like the Communist Chinese are doing. They both screwed up monumentally. Both of them, in their own ways, are going to be blamed by historians for most of what has happened since December.”

“I’ll just say this: like China, like Trump,” Scarborough said.

Scarborough continued on to say that Trump is “blaming everybody but himself.” He noted that the Chinese have attempted to do the same thing. The country has tried to pin the virus outbreak on America, although it originated in Wuhan, China.

“The Chinese are doing the same thing on the global level. I don’t think it’s going to work for either,” said Scarborough. (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Says Everyone But Trump ‘Saw This Coming In Early January’ — Forgets His Show Didn’t Mention It Until The 24th)