When Will Netflix Make A Decision If ‘Outer Banks’ Gets A 2nd Season?

What is the timeline on a season two decision on “Outer Banks” from Netflix?

This is the question a lot of TV fans are asking after the hit show was released April 15. Tons of people have cruised right through it, and the early reviews have all been strong. Personally, I gave it a 6.5/10, which is high praise in my system. (REVIEW: William Finds His Purpose In The New ‘Westworld‘ Episode ‘Decoherence,’ Maeve Is On The Warpath Against Dolores)

Now, we are left to wonder when we’ll get new episodes.

According to Seventeen, Netflix doesn’t make calls on a show’s fate until the first month of data is in. So, unless the streaming giant breaks protocol, a decision can’t be made until May 15 at the earliest. Seventeen speculated a decision could come as late as June 2020.

Given the early success of “Outer Banks,” it’s pretty hard to see a second season not happening at this point.

It’d be absolutely shocking if a second season of the show didn’t happen. It’d be floored if that was the decision Netflix made.

“Outer Banks” has a lot of cross-over appeal, which usually means a show has major staying power.

Are there some cringeworthy and cheesy moments of the coming of age story about a treasure hunt? For sure, but it’s not enough to ruin “Outer Banks.”

Plus, fans were left with a pretty big cliffhanger with John B and Sarah on their way to the Bahamas to search for the treasure.

All things considered, I see no situation where Netflix doesn’t make a second season of “Outer Banks.” Now, when will that call be made? No idea, but it looks like we’ll be waiting at least a couple more weeks.