Giants Will ‘Entertain’ Trade Offers For The 4th Pick In The Draft

The New York Giants are open to trading down in the NFL draft.

According to ProFootballTalk, general manager Dave Gettleman told reporters during a Friday call that he will “seriously entertain” trading out of the fourth pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Giants selected quarterback Daniel Jones in the first round last season.

Trading back wouldn’t be the worst thing for the Giants to do. They have their quarterback of the future in Jones, and there are going to be some teams that want to move up to grab a passer.

The only reason you should really stick with a top pick is if you desperately need a QB or an edge rusher.

The best edge rusher in the draft is Chase Young, and he won’t be around by the fourth pick. The Giants, as stated already, don’t need a QB.

That makes them a prime example of a team that might trade back.

They could trade out of the pick, stock up on future draft picks and then select a guy later in the first round without losing much.

If Chase Young was going to be around by the fourth pick, I’d suggest keeping it, but we all know he’s pretty much a lock to the Redskins.

We’ll see what happens when the draft gets underway Thursday!