Northern Illinois Football Coach Thomas Hammock Falls For Fake ‘NCAA Football 14’ Scholarship Offer Tweet

Northern Illinois football coach Thomas Hammock got tricked by a fake scholarship offer on Twitter.

Some genius started a Twitter profile chronicling the rise of Patrick Flowers on “NCAA Football 14,” and it’s generated a ton of attention. Flowers has been tweeting out his offers on the game, and he snagged himself one from NIU. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Extremely blessed to have received my 2nd D1 offer from Northern Illinois University❗️❗️❗️Huge thanks to God, my family, my coaches, and my teammates for helping me get here, and thanks @NIU_Football @Future_Huskies @CoachMooreNIU for giving me this chance pic.twitter.com/kbVoS92tlM — Patrick Flowers (@Speedy_Flowers1) April 16, 2020

Hammock, seemingly unaware that the profile isn’t real, DM’d Flowers to let him know he most certainly hadn’t offered him a scholarship!

After a discussion with @NIUCoachHammock I no longer have an offer at Northern Illinois university… this is incredibly sad for my and my family as I worked so hard to get to this point. I will come out of this stronger, as God always has a plan for me #AGTG ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/ABOF3WgK08 — Patrick Flowers (@Speedy_Flowers1) April 16, 2020

The disrespect continues‼️‼️‼️ @NIU_Football I want an explanation pic.twitter.com/jnVxg1f0oL — Patrick Flowers (@Speedy_Flowers1) April 16, 2020

Eventually, Hammock realized he’d been played and tweeted, “Man he got me.”

Due to NCAA rules I’m not allowed to comment on specific recruits- even from the class of ‘14. I would like to state that all of our offers are committable & come personally from me. People pull offers every day, we’re not in that business. Honesty is a policy. Man he got me.???????? — Thomas Hammock (@NIUCoachHammock) April 16, 2020

During the coronavirus pandemic, we need all the joy and smiles we can get. A major college football coach getting tricked by a fake “NCAA Football 14” Twitter profile is laugh-out-loud funny.

If you don’t find this anything but hilarious, then the problem is with you. The profile is obviously fake and Hammock still fell for it!

Flowers is tweeting video game highlights! Did Hammock not simply click it to find out?

https://t.co/uKz7RKA1KT

Another highlight reel up‼️‼️ go show love ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ — Patrick Flowers (@Speedy_Flowers1) April 18, 2020

This whole situation also made me miss the hell out of the “NCAA Football” video games. I used to play those all the time in college.

We’d get hammered at the bars, return home and play for a couple more hours. Nothing was more fun than creating a fast quarterback, and just running the spread option.

Hopefully, the game will return someday! That’d be a gigantic gift to college football fans around the country.

