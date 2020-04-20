How Much Will Obama’s Endorsement Help Joe Biden? History Says Not Much

Much has been made about former President Barack Obama’s recent endorsement of his former Vice President Joe Biden, but history shows that Obama is anything but a kingmaker.

After Biden spent his much of his campaign attempting to tie himself to his former boss, Obama finally gave him his endorsement after the rest of the Democratic field dropped out. The 77-year-old Biden is now the party’s presumptive nominee, and Obama is freed up to give him his full support. While Obama reportedly wanted to endorse Biden at a campaign event, the coronavirus pandemic forced the 44th president to break his political silence in a 12 minute video posted to his Twitter feed.

“Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend, and I believe Joe has all the qualities we need as a president right now,” Obama said.

However, the Trump campaign dismissed Obama’s much-anticipated endorsement, and they may have good reason not to worry. (RELATED: POLL: Trump Gets Approval Ratings Bump As He Considers Reopening Economy)

“Biden is a bad candidate who will embarrass himself and his party,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a press release fired out minutes after Obama’s endorsement. “President Trump will destroy him.”

Outside of his own election victories, Obama’s electoral track record is not good.

While most incumbent presidents watch their parties lose seats in midterm elections, the Democratic Party suffered historic beatings under Obama. The Party lost a net total of 64 House seats, 12 Senate seats, 13 Governor’s mansions, and 816 seats in state legislatures during Obama’s eight years as the party’s standard bearer. The Democratic Party was essentially wiped out in the south under Obama’s leadership, and its strangleholds in the Midwest also evaporated. The Democrats have largely become a coastal and urban party, while making some gains in suburban areas that are adverse to Trump.

Democratic activist and Fox News commentator Christopher Hahn told the Daily Caller that he doesn’t think Obama will play much of a role in the outcome of November’s election, saying Trump’s ability to move the country and the economy forward during the coronavirus crisis will determine if he gets another four years in the White House.

“If we are in a situation where we have more than 10% unemployment, and the president is still ranting and raving like a lunatic at these press conferences, he probably won’t be re-elected,” Hahn said.

The disconnect between Obama’s high approval ratings and the historic drubbings his party repeatedly took at the polls suggests that while the former president himself is popular, the policies he enacted are not. The signature policy achievement of his tenure was the Affordable Care Act, widely known as Obamacare. While the law has gained in popularity as the Trump administration has attempted to dismantle it, the legislation was never popular under Obama’s presidency. Obamacare served as the catalyst that led to Republican majorities across the country, and had an approval rating of around 40% during Obama’s final year in office. Republicans were also able to essentially take the teeth out of Obamacare in late 2017, when they passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which included a repeal of the law’s much-maligned individual mandate. Now the Trump Administration is headed to the Supreme Court to ask the justices throw the entire law out after a series of favorable lower-court rulings. (RELATED: Obamacare’s Most Regressive Provision Is Still Hurting Poor Americans: The Smoking Penalty)

In addition to his biggest domestic policy accomplishment, Obama’s biggest foreign policy legacy has also been discarded. Trump got rid of the Iran Nuclear Deal in his first year in May 2018, and killed top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani this year. The president also ripped to shreds several other Obama initiatives, including the Trans-Pacific-Partnership (TPP), the Paris Climate Accord, and the executive amnesty programs known as DACA and DAPA. Attempts to package Obama-era policies without the 44th’s president electric personality and charisma have been political failures.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ran on continuing Obama’s legacy in the 2016 election, with the full-throated support of the then-president. Obama relentlessly campaigned for Clinton, and urged his coalition to get out and vote for her. Despite Obama’s best efforts, Clinton entered election day as one of the most unpopular major presidential candidates in modern history, and many Americans who enthusiastically voted for Obama snubbed her at the polls. Like Clinton, Biden is running on a policy platform nearly identical to Obama’s. Biden is more popular than Clinton, but not by much, as his approval ratings tend to hover around the low to mid 40’s. (RELATED: Michelle Obama Announces New PBS Show)

There’s also the very small, but very vocal minority on the far-left that was not happy with Obama’s presidency, and have vowed not to support Biden in the general election. Hahn dismissed these holdouts as “irrelevant,” and said he believes the party is much more unified this time around, noting that socialist candidate Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race much earlier than he did in 2016.

“The party is gonna be much more unified,” Hahn said. “The party consolidated around Joe Biden right after Nevada, and that didn’t happen by coincidence.”

While Obama may have been able to play kingmaker in the Democratic primary, it’s unlikely he will be able to do the same thing in a general election. Despite Obama’s personal popularity, his accomplishments as president remain thin, and his history of influencing election outcomes is dismal. The coronavirus pandemic has also eliminated Obama’s ability to campaign and interact directly with voters, which has always been a key strength of his politically.

While Democrats hope that Obama can motivate voters to get to the polls, the election will ultimately be more about the two candidates running than any of their supporters.