Former Playmate Ashley Mattingly Dead At 33. Here’s What We Know

Former Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly, who struggled with substance abuse, has been found dead in her Texas home. She was 33.
Mattingly’s sister Christy and brother Billy told TMZ in a piece published Monday that their sister took her own life last week at her home in Austin and she reportedly left a suicide note. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)
View this post on Instagram
Ashley’s family said she was found unresponsive at her home after a friend called the Austin Police Department for a wellness check on her. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)
The family said she had been living in Texas for the past two years and struggling with substance abuse but was “trying to get her life back on track.”
The coronavirus and subsequent shelter-in-place order in Texas, her family said, did not help matters. She had even recently adopted a 9-month-old golden retriever puppy to help deal with the loneliness. The puppy is now with the family.
Mattingly, Playboy’s Miss March in 2011, made headlines back in 2016 after being charged with driving under the influence for allegedly driving her golf cart into several parked cars.
She was also a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Lane Garrison, who was convicted of domestic battery in 2012.