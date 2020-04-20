Politics

Protest Showdowns: Anti-Lockdown Protesters Carry Guns In Pennsylvania, Kansas City Counter-Protesters Block Traffic

Daily Caller edit. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Justin Caruso Contributor
Protests once again occurred across the nation Monday, with protesters in Kansas City, Missouri facing off with counter-protesters who blocked traffic, and protesters in Pennsylvania carrying rifles and driving in a military truck.

Several anti-lockdown protesters, who appeared to be wearing colorful patterned shirts, arrived in a military-style truck, carrying heavy arms.

People take part in a “reopen” Pennsylvania demonstration on April 20, 2020 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Other protesters carried American flags, Betsy Ross flags, Trump signs and “Don’t Tread On Me” flags.

Meanwhile, in Kansas City, Missouri, anti-lockdown protesters faced off with counter-protesters, at least one of whom blocked traffic.

McKinley Callin of Lawrence, Kansas, a supporter of the stay-at-home order, blocks traffic during a protest against the order at the Country Club Plaza on April 20, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Protesters on the other side carried signed signs attacking the lockdowns. (RELATED: MSNBC Guest Calls Anti-Lockdown Protesters The ‘Fox News Nazi Death Cult Rump’ Of The GOP)

“Liberty Once Lost is Lost Forever!!!” one sign read. (RELATED: Police Threaten, Arrest North Carolina Protesters Demanding America Reopen)

Other coronavirus protesters appeared to be associated with the conspiracy theorist #QAnon movement.

“The Cure Is Worse Than The Illness! Reopen MO!” one sign read.

“Small Biz Lives Matter” another one read.

Protests have occurred all over the country in the last week, as many Americans are angry about lockdown orders from their state governments. Protests occurred in North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, and Michigan recently. (RELATED: Dr. Fauci Responds To Protesters Calling For Him To Be Fired)

President Donald Trump threw gasoline on the fire on Friday, tweeting that a number of states where protests occurred should be “liberated.”

More photos from both events Monday:

