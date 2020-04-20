Reddit Hypothetical Asks If You Could Score 20 Points In An NBA Season In Return For $250 Million Or Death For Failing

One basketball hypothetical is making waves on Reddit, and it’s an incredible question.

The Reddit thread started by matrixreloaded asks if you could score 20 points, get five rebounds and dish out 10 assists in an NBA season. If you succeed you get $250 million. If you fail, you die. In the hypothetical, you get 20 minutes of action every game for the 82 season schedule. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Let me answer this question for all of you without hesitation. I would 100% take this hypothetical. Scoring 20 points over the course of 82 games?

Yeah, I like my odds a lot, especially if I’m guaranteed more than 1,600 minutes of playing time. Five rebounds is nothing and the assists are as simply as hitting open shooters.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I’d be atrocious on the floor, give up tons of points as a defensive liability and get lost in the offense.

However, if I’m playing for my life and $250 million, I’m jacking up shots from all over the floor. Wherever I touch it, I’m putting it up.

Let’s say you take 10 shots a game that actually reach the rim. Remember, we’re shooting every time we touch it. That means you put up 820 shots with a reasonable chance of going in. You only need 10 of them to actually splash to hit 20 points.

That means your shooting percentage can be 1.2%. Yeah, I’m taking those odds without a doubt over the course of an 82 game season.

Also, teams aren’t even going to bother covering you. You’re going to get a ton of wide open looks, most of which you’ll brick.

So, in my mind, I’m taking this deal every time it’s offered to me. Let us know in the comments what you’d do!

H/T: Barstool Sports