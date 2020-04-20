Rep. Roger Marshall, M.D., Grades Trump’s Plan To Reopen Economy

Dr. Roger Marshall, who represents Kansas’ first congressional district joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss President Donald Trump’s plans to reopen the economy and the latest regarding the coronavirus pandemic from a medical perspective.
“The president’s plan is working,” said Marshall. ” We’re still maybe on the uptick of this, but we’re looking a lot better than a month ago.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Lara Trump Unloads On Media’s Double-Standard For Press Briefings — ‘It’s Un-American’.)
Marshall went on to explain what he thinks would be the safest way to get Americans back to work.
WATCH:
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
