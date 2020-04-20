Editorial

REPORT: Jaguars Listening To Trade Offers For Leonard Fournette

New Orleans Saints v Jacksonville Jaguars

(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly listening to trade offers for star running back Leonard Fournette.

According to Adam Schefter, the team has “had trade discussions” with other teams around the league ahead of the NFL draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s worth noting that the news of trade talks comes after Fournette very publicly endorsed the team getting Cam Newton as their quarterback, which would seem to undermine Gardner Minshew’s reign.

Below is a live look at what the Jaguars should have done with Fournette the moment he undercut Minshew.

Listen up, buddy. The Jacksonville Jaguars are Gardner Minshew’s team. They were his team last year, the Jags are his team in 2020 and they’ll hopefully be his team for years to come.

You simply can’t go on ESPN and endorse getting a new quarterback if you expect to keep your roster spot. You can’t do it.

Anybody who isn’t all in on Minshew has to get the hell out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leonard Fournette (@leonardfournette) on

Either get on the Minshew Mania train, or pack up your bags. It’s really not that difficult to understand. It’s not difficult at all.

Yet, Fournette apparently never received the message. It’s too bad, but he had to go the moment he went against the face of the franchise.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars) on

Minshew today, Minshew tomorrow and Minshew forever in Jacksonville. Any other mindset won’t be tolerated.