REPORT: Jaguars Listening To Trade Offers For Leonard Fournette

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly listening to trade offers for star running back Leonard Fournette.

According to Adam Schefter, the team has “had trade discussions” with other teams around the league ahead of the NFL draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jaguars have had trade discussions with other teams regarding RB Leonard Fournette, league sources tell ESPN. Fournette is due $4.16 million in base salary in 2020. It’s a situation that bears watching as this week’s draft approaches. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2020

It’s worth noting that the news of trade talks comes after Fournette very publicly endorsed the team getting Cam Newton as their quarterback, which would seem to undermine Gardner Minshew’s reign.

Leonard Fournette makes his pitch for Cam Newton to join the Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/kEADekbmls — First Take (@FirstTake) April 16, 2020

Below is a live look at what the Jaguars should have done with Fournette the moment he undercut Minshew.

Listen up, buddy. The Jacksonville Jaguars are Gardner Minshew’s team. They were his team last year, the Jags are his team in 2020 and they’ll hopefully be his team for years to come.

You simply can’t go on ESPN and endorse getting a new quarterback if you expect to keep your roster spot. You can’t do it.

Anybody who isn’t all in on Minshew has to get the hell out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leonard Fournette (@leonardfournette) on Apr 18, 2020 at 3:29pm PDT

Either get on the Minshew Mania train, or pack up your bags. It’s really not that difficult to understand. It’s not difficult at all.

Yet, Fournette apparently never received the message. It’s too bad, but he had to go the moment he went against the face of the franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars) on Jan 16, 2020 at 4:15pm PST

Minshew today, Minshew tomorrow and Minshew forever in Jacksonville. Any other mindset won’t be tolerated.