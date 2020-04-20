REPORT: Dolphins Tried To Rush A Visit With Tua Tagovailoa Before The NFL Banned Them

The Miami Dolphins reportedly tried to get a meeting with Tua Tagovailoa at the 11th hour before the league banned them.

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins “rushed to try to get Tua Tagovailoa to Miami” before the league ended in-person visits because of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The visit never took place. Now the Dolphins will have to just go off of whatever info they can scrounge up elsewhere going into Thursday night.

On the night before the league halted visits between college prospects and NFL teams, the Dolphins rushed to try to get Tua Tagovailoa to Miami, per a source. Tagovailoa was the first college prospect the Dolphins tried to bring to Miami in March. But March 13, NFL banned visits. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2020

I don’t think there’s any doubt at all that the Dolphins are drafting a quarterback. That seems to be locked in at this point.

The only real question is if they’re going with Tua or Justin Herbert. Which man will it be for Miami when the draft gets underway Thursday night?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuamaann_) on May 8, 2019 at 9:53am PDT

Three weeks ago, it seemed like there was zero chance the Dolphins would pass on the former Alabama Crimson Tide star.

Now, everything has been thrown into chaos amid reports about his health, and Herbert’s stock seemingly soaring at the same time.

I honestly have no idea which way the Dolphins will go. I’m almost tempted to say they’ll go with Herbert. He might not have as much upside, but there aren’t nearly as many questions about his health.

Teams like to play it safe when there are a ton of question marks, and Herbert simply has fewer lingering questions surrounding him.

We’ll see what happens Thursday night when the NFL draft begins!