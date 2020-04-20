REPORT: Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘Firmly’ In Future Plans For The Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be going anywhere in the near future.

There had been some reports that the Minnesota Vikings and Browns were in trade talks over the talented receiver, but Cleveland eventually poured cold water on those. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Paul DePodesta, on a report the Browns were talking to the Vikings about an OBJ trade: “It was completely false.” — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) April 16, 2020

Now, Ian Rapoport has reported that OBJ is “firmly” in the plans for Cleveland going forward. You can watch and listen to his full report below.

From NFL Now: The #Browns never had talks with the #Vikings on Odell Beckham Jr., and one reason is Cleveland is planning for him to be on their team. pic.twitter.com/CFXdp6yLes — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2020

Obviously, things can change quickly in the NFL, but it certainly appears like the Browns want to hang onto OBJ.

That’s unfortunate for him because the Browns are an absolute joke in the NFL. If I was OBJ, I’d want to get the hell out of Cleveland ASAP.

The Browns aren’t built to win. They’re built to provide headlines and entertainment for fans of the game. The culture there is laughably bad.

It’s really too bad because OBJ’s talents are being wasted there. Again, if I was him, I’d be trying to force a trade.

We’ll see how the Browns do in 2020, but I’m not holding my breath for much success.