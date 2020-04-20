REVIEW: ‘Outer Banks’ Is A Fun Ride On Netflix

Season one of “Outer Banks” is in the books on Netflix, and I enjoyed the ride.

With everyone at home isolating from coronavirus, we've needed as many great entertainment options as possible.

I knocked out the first two episodes to close out the work week, and now I’ve finally banged out the entire first season. In an attempt to not ruin anything for anybody out there, I’m going to keep this spoiler free.

Overall, I enjoyed “Outer Banks” for what it was through 10 episodes. It’s a fun coming of age adventure about $400 million in missing gold.

It’s like “The Goonies” meets a teenage drama with more violence and f-bombs. Are there some incredibly cheesy moments? Yes. There are some moments where I just had to laugh at the dialogue, but that’s okay.

It comes with the nature of the beast when we’re talking about coming of age dramas. There’s literally a scene where a guy who is believed to be a killer is held captive, and is getting interrogated on his sexual history. It’s hard to not just chuckle at something so absurd.

However, once you just look past those moments, “Outer Banks” was incredibly entertaining from start to finish.

John B, Sarah, Pope, JJ and the rest of the characters were genuinely interesting, the show kept up a high tempo, there were twists and turns and it left us wanting more once the credits rolled on season one.

Is this a TV show that is going to stack up awards or still be talked about in 20 years? Probably not, but that’s okay.

It’s possible to be a very fun show, and not need to be super serious. After all, “Outer Banks” is about teenagers hunting for gold and unraveling a grand mystery.

Overall, I give “Outer Banks” a solid 6.5/10. If you’re looking for something fun to watch, I suggest giving it a shot, and I look forward to finding out what we get going forward. Netflix left open a ton of doors for further storylines.

