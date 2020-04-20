Watch Clips From The New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Edge Of Nowhere’

Several clips from the upcoming “SEAL Team” episode “Edge of Nowhere” have been released.

The plot of the episode, according to CBS’ press site, is: “Bravo Team searches for a new terrorist group leader who is orchestrating violent resistance to peace negotiations in Afghanistan. Also, Clay learns what it means to be a leader and Sonny works to repair his relationship with his father in Texas.” (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Is Excellent In New Episode ‘Drawdown’)

Judging from the clips released, viewers are in for an incredibly fun and intense time Wednesday night as Bravo hunts for revenge and Clay is caught in a battle.

Watch the clips below.

I can’t wait for Wednesday. “Edge of Nowhere” was bumped back a week after not airing this past week, and now we’re finally getting it.

It should be a fascinating episode, and I think Clay’s storyline will be the most interesting. He’s been exiled to a small basecamp, and it was clear that they were going to come under attack from the moment he showed up.

Now, he’ll have to lead these unproven warriors around him through a fight. I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Apr 8, 2020 at 6:06pm PDT

Make sure to tune in Wednesday night on CBS to catch all the action on the latest episode of “SEAL Team.”

It looks like it’s going to be a hell of a fun time and continue to carry the high standard of excellence we’ve come to expect.