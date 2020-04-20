SEC Has The Most 1st Overall NFL Draft Picks Since 2000 With Six

The SEC leads all of college football since 2000 in producing the most first overall NFL draft picks.

According to Fox College Football, the SEC has had six players drafted first overall in the past two decades. The PAC-12 and Big 12 are tied for second at three, and the Big 10 and ACC are tied with two each.

The @SEC has produced more No. 1 overall NFL draft picks than any other conference since 2000 ???? pic.twitter.com/f5FkkPlUJa — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) April 18, 2020

Honestly, I’m a little surprised the SEC only has six first overall picks in the 20 years. Given the fact they constantly brag about being the best, you’d think they’d have even more. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Having six is incredibly impressive, but I really thought they’d probably represent half of them. After all, this is the conference that is supposed to be God’s gift to football.

Well, at least they’re adding one more Thursday night when Joe Burrow goes first overall to the Bengals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Oct 13, 2019 at 2:14pm PDT

A couple other notable first overall picks out of the SEC include Cam Newton, Myles Garrett, Matthew Stafford and Eli Manning.

The conference also produced JaMarcus Russell, who is widely believed to be the greatest bust in the history of the draft after the Raiders took him over Calvin Johnson.

As for the Big 10, we need to pick it up. As a loyalist to the conference, we simply can’t accept only having two first overall picks since 2000.

The conference only had Jake Long and Courtney Brown taken first overall. Long had a nice career, but Brown most certainly didn’t.

Let’s pick up, B1G. We’re a hell of a lot better than only two first overall picks in the past 20 years.