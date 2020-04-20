STUDY: Wisconsin Leads Online Gambling During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Wisconsin is apparently the biggest online gambling state in America during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a study from casinoinsider.com, Wisconsin led the way for online gambling since coronavirus started to ravage America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wisconsin is followed by Iowa, Nevada, South Dakota and Colorado. You can see the full map below.

Once again, Wisconsin leads the way. You just love to see it. You just love to see Wisconsin dominate at literally everything.

You think people back home are worried about coronavirus? No, they’re busy playing poker online.

You can’t be sad when you’re gambling! I’m pretty sure that’s a scientific fact.

I’m also stunned Nevada isn’t number one, but I guess most of their gambling is probably done by tourists. After all, tourists flood Vegas every single day when things are going well.

That’s all come to a grinding halt with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

I have no doubt Vegas will bounce back in a big way once this is all over. I actually already have my tickets booked for September.

Once sports are back up and running, people are going to be craving action. We might drink Vegas dry by the time we’re allowed back.

Can’t wait to get back to slinging cash and booze in Sin City!