More Than 5 Billion Minutes Of ‘Tiger King’ Has Been Watched On Netflix

People have watched an unreal amount of Netflix’s new series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nielsen’s data on streaming says that more than 5.3 billion minutes of “Tiger King” has been viewed on Netflix. (REVIEW: Dolores’ Plan Is Revealed In Outstanding New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Genre’)

The second closest show was “Ozark” at 3.5 billion minutes. To say the gap is huge would be an understatement of epic proportions.

I’ve told you all many times that “Tiger King” has taken the nation by storm. It’s one of the wildest series I’ve ever seen, and it seems like a lot of people agree with that assessment.

They’re even talking about it during White House coronavirus press briefings!

White House reporter asks President Trump if he’s going to pardon Tiger King’s Joe Exotic during Coronavirus presser pic.twitter.com/dBGhaCYdAt — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 8, 2020

It’s absolutely insane how popular the show has become, but it’s not hard to see why people are so intrigued by it.

The feud between Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic is the kind of stuff Hollywood couldn’t dream up in its wildest dreams.

We have wild people, big animals, a missing husband and Joe Exotic going down for years. Again, I couldn’t make this kind of stuff up if I tried.

If you haven’t already watched “Tiger King” on Netflix, you should start immediately. You can thank me later!

For those of you who have watched, let us know what you think in the comments!