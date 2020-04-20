‘Nancy Antoinette’: Trump Campaign Ad Hammers Pelosi For Having Ice Cream Show-And-Tell While Small Businesses Ran Out Of Money

President Donald Trump’s campaign released an advertisement Monday blasting Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for focusing on eating ice cream instead of helping pass legislation that would benefit the American people, as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S.

“Americans are losing their jobs since the virus rocked the economy. Nancy Pelosi blocks funding for people to keep getting paychecks. But she’s got a $24K fridge full of ice cream, so she’s cool,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said on Twitter.

This comes as Pelosi showed off her kitchen during an appearance on a late-night comedy show. On April 13 Pelosi was in an episode of “The Late Late Show” with James Corden, where she blasted Trump for how he has been handling coronavirus and then later showed viewers her ice cream collection.

The ad also focuses on Democrats in the Senate who blocked McConnell’s request for more aid for small businesses, calling it a “political stunt.” (RELATED: Senate Democrats Block McConnell’s Bid For $250 Billion More In Small Business Aid)

The Republicans’ bill would have put $250 billion more into a loan program for small businesses. McConnell was hoping it would pass by unanimous consent, however, Democrats blocked it from passing. Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen both were on the Senate floor and voiced their opposition, which killed the bill.

McConnell urged his colleagues to approve the bill, saying they could later hold votes on anything they believe to be urgent relating to coronavirus. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Senate Republicans Raise Historic Number In Fundraising — Nearly Double Previous Record)

Other Republicans such as Florida Sen. Marco Rubio have criticized Pelosi for her response to coronavirus. Rubio released a video Friday directed at Pelosi, saying he would give her all the ice cream in his fridge if she agrees to help struggling small businesses. (RELATED: Rubio Releases Video Offering Ice Cream To Pelosi If She Agrees To Fund Small Businesses)

Rubio released the video on Twitter, where he can be seen in his kitchen opening his fridge and pulling out a bag of ice cream from his freezer. In the video, the Florida Republican told Pelosi: “I will give you all the ice cream I have in here, Madam Speaker, if you will fund small business and stop holding it hostage.”