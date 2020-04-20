Trump Says He Will Sign Executive Order Suspending All Immigration To United States

President Donald Trump tweeted late Monday night that he will sign an executive order temporarily limiting all immigration to the United States in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States,” he wrote shortly after 10:00 pm ET.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020