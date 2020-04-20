Trump Says He Will Sign Executive Order Suspending All Immigration To United States

President Donald Trump tweeted late Monday night that he will sign an executive order temporarily limiting all immigration to the United States in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States,” he wrote shortly after 10:00 pm ET.
The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s inquiries on the president’s announcement.
Trump frequently touts his coronavirus travel bans, on both China and the European Union nations, during the daily White House press briefings.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.