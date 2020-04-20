Editorial

See The Best GIFs From The New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Decoherence’

Westworld (Credit: HBO)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The sixth episode of “Westworld” season three is in the books, and it was a great one.

As everybody knows, HBO always hits fans with the best GIFs from their biggest shows following their releases, and the ones from “Decoherence” have arrived. (REVIEW: William Finds His Purpose In The New ‘Westworld‘ Episode ‘Decoherence,’ Maeve Is On The Warpath Against Dolores)

Let’s dive right into the best GIFs from Sunday night.

1) Serac pulls the mask back on Charlotte being a host of Dolores.

Season 3 Charlotte GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

2) Maeve remembers the valley of great beyond.

Season 3 GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

3) Charlotte’s man refuses to read his profile after all the info leaks around the globe.

Season 3 Charlotte GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

4) William prepares to be analyzed while in the mental hospital.

Season 3 William GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

5) William hallucinates and remembers all his younger versions. One of the coolest scenes in the history of “Westworld.”

Season 3 William GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

6) Maeve interrogates a version of Dolores’ mind.

Season 3 Hello GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

7) Charlotte downloads the Delos information Serac wants destroyed.

Season 3 Charlotte GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

8) Charlotte kills Hector. Maeve won’t like that at all!

Season 3 Charlotte GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY Season 3 Hector GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

9) Charlotte calls in the robots to bail her out.

Season 3 GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

Well, there they are, folks. Those were the best GIFs from the episode Sunday night. I’m kind of bummed we didn’t get a GIF of the car bombing.

That scene was absurd.

Make sure to tune in Sunday night for the second to last episode of season three. It should be a fun ride!