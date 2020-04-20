See The Best GIFs From The New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Decoherence’

The sixth episode of “Westworld” season three is in the books, and it was a great one.

As everybody knows, HBO always hits fans with the best GIFs from their biggest shows following their releases, and the ones from “Decoherence” have arrived. (REVIEW: William Finds His Purpose In The New ‘Westworld‘ Episode ‘Decoherence,’ Maeve Is On The Warpath Against Dolores)

Let’s dive right into the best GIFs from Sunday night.

1) Serac pulls the mask back on Charlotte being a host of Dolores.

2) Maeve remembers the valley of great beyond.

3) Charlotte’s man refuses to read his profile after all the info leaks around the globe.

4) William prepares to be analyzed while in the mental hospital.

5) William hallucinates and remembers all his younger versions. One of the coolest scenes in the history of “Westworld.”

6) Maeve interrogates a version of Dolores’ mind.

7) Charlotte downloads the Delos information Serac wants destroyed.

8) Charlotte kills Hector. Maeve won’t like that at all!

9) Charlotte calls in the robots to bail her out.

Well, there they are, folks. Those were the best GIFs from the episode Sunday night. I’m kind of bummed we didn’t get a GIF of the car bombing.

That scene was absurd.

Make sure to tune in Sunday night for the second to last episode of season three. It should be a fun ride!