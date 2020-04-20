When Does Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone’ Start On The Paramount Network?

We’re closing in on the release of “Yellowstone” season three on the Paramount Network.

While there’s been no official announcement from the network, we know the third season of the hit show is slated to be released in June. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

The exact start date is believed to be June 17, but that’s not official right now. However, it does seem likely that’s the case.

Given the fact coronavirus has brought Hollywood to a grinding halt, it’s fair to wonder if “Yellowstone” will be impacted. (EXCLUSIVE: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

Here’s what I know for sure after speaking with sources incredibly close to the situation. Filming was over long before the virus became an issue, and the Paramount Network is still planning on a June 2020 release.

Obviously, things are subject to change because of how fluid the situation is, but that’s where we are.

All I know is that America needs “Yellowstone” back more than ever before. Right now, we’re all doing our best to stay safe and isolate from coronavirus.

With us being home, we need to have some great viewing options. There’s really no better option than “Yellowstone,” and now we’re less than two months from the show’s likely return.

Again, things can change, but by all accounts June 2020 is the date we’re shooting for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Mar 29, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT

I already cruised through the first two seasons while in isolation, and it was a great walk down memory lane. Kevin Costner as John Dutton is a Hall of Fame-worthy performance.

So, start watching if you haven’t already, get caught up and get excited for season three. I can’t wait to get back on the ranch with the Duttons.

What enemies will we face? Who will live? Who will die? We’ll get the answers to these questions in about two months!

Go, Duttons, go!