More Than $1.6 Billion Was Spent On Video Games In March Amid The Ongoing Coronavirus Crisis

Spending on video games in March went through the roof amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, more than $1.6 billion was spent on video games domestically in March. (REVIEW: William Finds His Purpose In The New ‘Westworld‘ Episode ‘Decoherence,’ Maeve Is On The Warpath Against Dolores)

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. More than $1.6 billion was spent! That’s the most since 2008!

I don’t even remember the last time I bought a video game. I know it’s been at least a couple years. I prefer sticking to “NCAA Football” and “College Hoops 2K” on PS3 over any of the new stuff.

I have a PS4, but’s pretty much used exclusively for streaming.

Having said all of that, spending north of $1.6 billion on video games, consoles and other accessories is nothing short of staggering.

That’s so much money on video games! We’re talking about video games!

I’m not anti-video games, but I’m not sure Americans dumping $1.6 billion into them is a great idea. How about instead of gaming, we do a little more reading.

Again, I’m not against video games at all, but if you’re spending isolation just gaming, then you’re doing it wrong.

Step outside and get some fresh air.

It’s a shocking amount of money, but welcome to life in 2020. It sure is a wild time to be alive.