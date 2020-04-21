NFL Mock Virtual Draft Experiences Technical Issues, Coach’s Internet Goes Down Because Of His Kids

The NFL’s mock draft Monday didn’t go over flawlessly.

The NFL draft is being held virtually this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the league did a dry run Monday to prepare. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Dianna Russini, one coach’s WiFi went down because his kids were using too much bandwidth on their iPads.

I was on the phone with a head coach talking about the mock draft today and he was losing his mind because his Internet went down…apparently his young children were all on their iPads using up the band width. “ everybody get off the Internet”-in loud dad voice.

I hung up. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 20, 2020

Adam Schefter also reported that he got a text that there were technical issues when the Cincinnati Bengals tried to pick first overall.

Text from a participant on the NFL’s mock draft that started at 1 pm EST. “Mock draft today already technical glitch w Cincinnatis 1st pick!!! Brutal.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2020

Embrace the chaos, folks! It’s 2020 and all bets are off at this point. Remember, chaos isn’t a pit. It’s a ladder and some teams will have to climb that ladder starting Thursday.

Nothing would be funnier than the NFL draft just falling apart because of technical issues. Nothing would be funnier at all.

It’d be the most 2020 storyline of all time if the NFL draft just fell into complete carnage because kids on iPads were killing the internet.

Remember when porn company CamSoda offered the NFL technical support for the big event? Might be time for Goodell to pick up the phone and accept the offer!

Tune in Thursday night to watch the carnage get unleashed. A draft disaster would send ratings through the roof. I most certainly wouldn’t cheer against it.