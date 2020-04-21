Editorial

NFL Mock Virtual Draft Experiences Technical Issues, Coach’s Internet Goes Down Because Of His Kids

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 18: Detail image of the NFL logo on a goal post before the 2015 NFC Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The NFL’s mock draft Monday didn’t go over flawlessly.

The NFL draft is being held virtually this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the league did a dry run Monday to prepare. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Dianna Russini, one coach’s WiFi went down because his kids were using too much bandwidth on their iPads.

Adam Schefter also reported that he got a text that there were technical issues when the Cincinnati Bengals tried to pick first overall.

Embrace the chaos, folks! It’s 2020 and all bets are off at this point. Remember, chaos isn’t a pit. It’s a ladder and some teams will have to climb that ladder starting Thursday.

Nothing would be funnier than the NFL draft just falling apart because of technical issues. Nothing would be funnier at all.

It’d be the most 2020 storyline of all time if the NFL draft just fell into complete carnage because kids on iPads were killing the internet.

Remember when porn company CamSoda offered the NFL technical support for the big event? Might be time for Goodell to pick up the phone and accept the offer!

Tune in Thursday night to watch the carnage get unleashed. A draft disaster would send ratings through the roof. I most certainly wouldn’t cheer against it.