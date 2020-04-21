People Can’t Stop Talking About What Bret Baier Did As Soon As Trump Closed The Coronavirus Briefing

Fox News anchor Bret Baier attended President Donald Trump’s coronavirus press briefing Tuesday and seamlessly transitioned from reporter to host following its conclusion.

The chief political anchor and former White House correspondent sat in his old press seat. He attended as part of his show, “Special Report with Bret Baier,” which has often been interrupted by the briefings.

Baier got numerous questions in during the briefing and didn’t stop there. Upon its conclusion and after candid words with Trump, Baier immediately turned around to face the camera and transitioned back to a host – and people couldn’t stop talking about it.

“The President of the United States wrapping up his press briefing, welcome to Special Report,” Baier said as he stood up from his old seat in the front row of the press room. “I’m Bret Baier.”

“We’re doing it tonight from the White House briefing room, a little bit different tonight. We’ve just watched the daily coronavirus task force briefing,” Baier said and continued to report on the briefing that he had just attended as other reporters slipped out of the room.

@BretBaier transitioned from reporter to host like a boss

The transition from a reporter asking Trump questions to a seasoned talk show host impressed many, while others expressed excitement about Baier being back at the White House.

“This transition from reporter to show host by @BretBaier was simply flawless. A pros pro,” ForAmerica tweeted.

“Soo cool,” senior editor at The Federalist Mollie Hemingway wrote, re-tweeting a video that called Baier a “One Man Show.”

Awesome to see @BretBaier in the White House briefing room today! — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 21, 2020

A memorable “welcome to @SpecialReport” from @BretBaier, live from the briefing room. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 21, 2020

Baier posted a video on Twitter before the briefing informing viewers that Tuesday’s “Special Report” would be aired from the White House.

“Hey everybody, at the White House today,” Baier said. “‘Special Report’ will come from the White House. I’m in the briefing room. This is the old seat. Actually my seat when I covered the White House was right back here, and then we moved up here. Anyway, I’m back.”

Baier asked multiple questions about when Trump will sign the immigration order, which temporarily bans new immigration from those seeking green cards amid the novel coronavirus. He also asked about North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, who was reported to be “in grave danger” by CNN on Monday evening.

Trump said that they “don’t know” about the validity of those reports before adding that it came from CNN, meaning he doesn’t “place so much credence in it.” (RELATED: Congress, White House Reach Agreement On Latest Coronavirus Bill)