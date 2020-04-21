Bud Light Starts #BooTheCommish To Raise Money For Coronavirus Relief During The NFL Draft

Bud Light is pulling off a fun move during the NFL draft.

The draft has gone virtual this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and that means fans won’t be able to boo Roger Goodell to his face when the draft starts Thursday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, don’t worry because Bud Light has found the fix! The beer company has started the #BooTheCommish trend for people to film themselves booing Goodell on Twitter.

For every tweet with the hashtag, Bud Light will donate $1 (up to $500,000 total) to the NFL draft-a-thon. The money raised will be used to help win the war against coronavirus.

The NFL Draft will be without an important tradition. And we just can’t let that stand. Record your boos then post & tag @budlight and #BooTheCommish. We’ll deliver the boos to the Draft, and for each #BootheCommish thru April 25, we’ll donate $1 to NFL Draft-a-Thon up to $500K. pic.twitter.com/fnvcYDpZPW — Bud Light Seltzer (@budlight) April 20, 2020

This is a brilliant move by all parties involved. One, it shows a little bit of self-awareness from the NFL. Bud Light wouldn’t ever do this if the league wasn’t down with it.

The fact it’s happening means Goodell is okay with it, which is a refreshing change of pace.

Secondly, it’s raising money for a great cause, which is something we’ll always support. Booing the NFL commissioner is an honored tradition of the draft.

Unfortunately, we won’t get the deafening boos we’ve come to expect and love this year because the entire thing is virtual.

Luckily, Bud Light has stepped up to find a fix.

So, if you feel inclined to do so, fire up your camera, boo your mind out and help raise some money for a good cause. Props to Bud Light for getting involved to raise money and to help fans carry on this time-honored tradition.