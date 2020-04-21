Chris Cuomo Plays Dramatic Clip Leaving Basement After Quarantine, But The CNN Anchor Already Admitted He Left Quarantine On Easter

CNN’s Chris Cuomo played a clip Monday claiming to show the moment he emerged from his basement after being cleared of coronavirus, but the host left the basement over a week earlier for Easter Sunday.

Cuomo announced his novel coronavirus diagnosis March 31 and said he would be quarantining in his basement. Monday’s clip on “Cuomo Prime Time” claimed to show Cuomo emerging “from his basement, where he’s been riding out coronavirus for the last several weeks,” the show tweeted.

“All right,” Cuomo said as the video showed him leaving his basement. “Here it is. The official reentry. From the basement. Cleared by CDC [Center for Disease Control and Prevention], a little sweaty, just worked out. It happens. This is what I have been dreaming of. Literally for weeks.”

WATCH:

However, Cuomo admitted during a rant on his Sirius XM radio show April 13 that he had left his basement and broken quarantine to spend time with his family on Easter. Cuomo said this while describing how he got into an altercation with a biker who called him out for not properly quarantining.

“I don’t want some jackass, loser, fat tire biker being able to pull over and get in my face and in my space and talk bullshit to me. I don’t want to hear it,” Cuomo said during the radio show. (RELATED: ‘I Never Said It. I Never Meant It’: Chris Cuomo Walks Back His Commentary About Hating His CNN Gig)

Despite admitting over a week ago that he had left his basement on Easter, Cuomo’s clip suggests that this is his first time leaving the basement since being diagnosed with the virus.

Cristina Greeven Cuomo, his wife, also tested positive for the virus. Cuomo announced this on April 15, days after he left quarantine to spend Easter with his family. The CNN host said during the radio show that he was still properly social distancing from his family on Easter.

Cuomo said that his wife has been cleared by the CDC as well.

CNN did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller asking if the network plans to clarify the clip.