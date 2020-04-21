Politics

Congress, White House Reach Agreement On Latest Coronavirus Bill

Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Christian Datoc and Henry Rodgers Contributor
Congress and the White House reached an agreement Tuesday on the latest coronavirus bill aiming to help people and businesses across the country.

The legislation includes roughly $470 billion in relief funds — $310 billion will go to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which White House officials told the Daily Caller will feature $60 billion carved out for institutions with less than $50 billion in total assets.

Of that group, $30 billion is reserved for companies with less than $10 billion in assets, while the remaining $30 billion will be attributed to companies with assets ranging between $10-50 billion. Furthermore, the $60 billion reserved for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program (EIDL) will be split into loans ($50 billion) and grants ($10 billion).

Additionally, the bill includes $75 billion in relief for hospitals and $25 billion for more testing. Before the agreement was announced, President Donald Trump sent out a tweet with his approval of the bill, urging Congress to pass it.

The Senate passed the $2 trillion emergency relief package March 25 to address the coronavirus pandemic after debate from both parties. That package passed the Senate 96-0. (RELATED: Senate Finally Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Emergency Relief Package)

The latest legislation will have to pass both chambers before going to Trump’s desk for a signature.