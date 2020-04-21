Dion Waiters Admits To Taking THC Edible On Team Plane, Rips The Era Of Social Media

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dion Waiters recently wrote an incredible piece for The Players’ Tribune, and owned up to taking a THC edible during a flight.

Waiters was suspended by the Miami Heat after eating a THC edible during a flight back in November, which resulted in a reported medical incident. It was reported at the time that he had a seizure, but he’s pushing back on that. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NBA veteran, who eventually signed with the Lakers, wrote in The Players’ Tribune that he consumed the THC edible, but wrote, “I never had a seizure, though. Ask the doctors. Ask my Heat teammates. They can speak on it. For that b.s. to come out, it ain’t right. I made a mistake, but for someone to leak that, and for my family to hear it? Sh*t. It ain’t right.”

He didn’t stop there. Waiters also tore apart the culture of social media and Instagram. He wrote in part, “Instagram is one big sh*tshow…It’s pathetic, bro. Grown-ass men making fake accounts. Taking the time to really do that. Talking shit about another person’s weight. Not knowing what they’re really going through”

I’d encourage you all to read the entire piece from Waiters. It’s very good, and it’s a necessary look at mental health.

As I say all the time, athletes are humans too. Clearly, Waiters struggles with some stuff in his life, he made a mistake on the team plane, he’s owned up to it and he wants people to know the truth.

I’m willing to applaud anybody who has the courage to publicly talk about fighting depression and their mental health.

We need more people with large platforms to do so if they’re comfortable with the topic. It’s not something to laugh at. Getting help and speaking up is a veteran move.

Best of luck to Waiters on the rest of his journey! He’s clearly doing better than where he was at in November. Good for him.