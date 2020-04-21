Dixie Chicks Postpone Release Of First Album In 14 Years Due To Coronavirus

The Dixie Chicks have postponed the release of their upcoming album “Gaslighter.”

The album was set to be released on May 1, according to a report published Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight. “Gaslighter” was set to be the band’s first album in the past 14 years.

The Dixie Chicks have postponed the release of their new album ‘Gaslighter’ https://t.co/m1NmGl8BKz pic.twitter.com/K5XoofA7PV — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 21, 2020

The Dixie Chicks’ last studio album was “Taking The Long Way,” which was released in 2006.

A handful of other artists have postponed the release of new albums including Sam Smith and Lady Gaga.

I understand why tours and concerts would be postponed due to coronavirus, but I still can’t wrap my head around pushing the release date of an album. The people of the world are stuck at home and we need things to do. (RELATED: Sam Smith Chances Name Of ‘To Die For’ Album, Pushes Release Date During Coronavirus Pandemic)

Listening to new music could be something that really helps fans. I’ve run through my favorite albums over and over at this point.

Smith even announced he’s changing the name of his album, which was set to be called “To Die For,” and giving some additions. Additions could be good. We’ll just have to see.

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions,” Smith said in a statement at the time.