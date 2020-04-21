Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie Donates $1 Million To Help Win The War Against Coronavirus

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie is writing a big check to help win the war against coronavirus.

According to Adam Schefter, Lurie is donating $1 million to different organizations in the Philadelphia area, and the money will “promote the well-being of essential healthcare workers and their families, while supporting local businesses.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lurie is just the latest example of a person from the world of football stepping up to help those in need during this terrible time in America.

People are hurting, out of work, need assistance, don’t know when their next check is showing up and need all the help they can get.

Many in the NFL and from the world of college football have stepped up in a big way to help others during the crisis, and you can now add Lurie to the list.

It’s always a great thing when we can see somebody step up with their considerable resources and help others.

Next time somebody says sports don’t matter, I suggest you just point them to all the examples of people writing checks from the world of football.

When America needed help, Lurie and many others answered the call.