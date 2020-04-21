Eminem Hits 12 Years Of Sobriety

Musician Eminem has hit 12 years of sobriety.

The “Lose Yourself” rapper celebrated the 12-year mark on Monday and shared his sobriety coin on his Instagram account to prove it.

“Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid,” he captioned a photo of his 12-year sobriety coin.

Eminem has been candid about his recovery from addiction in the past, including the drugs that he constantly took.

“Vicodin, Valium and Ambien, and toward the end, which caused my overdose, methadone,” the rapper told the New York Times in an interview in 2010. “I didn’t know it was methadone. I used to get pills wherever I could. I was just taking anything that anybody was giving to me.”

Eminem suffered from an accidental overdose on methadone in 2007 after relapsing. (RELATED: Eminem Reveals He’s Been Sober For 11 Years After Struggling With Addiction To Prescription Drugs)

“Had I known it was methadone, I probably wouldn’t have taken it,” the rapper told Vibe magazine at the time of his recovery. “But as bad as I was back then, I can’t even say 100 percent for sure. My doctor told me the amount of methadone I’d taken was equivalent to shooting up four bags of heroin. Even when they told me I almost died, it didn’t click.”

Eminem’s albums “Relapse” and “Recovery” detail his struggles with substance abuse.