EXCLUSIVE: China Expert Vinh Luong Details Lawsuit Making Communist Party Pay For Coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the U.S., many Americans are demanding accountability for China.
China expert Vinh Vuong of Lucas | Compton Law joined Daily Caller White House Correspondent Christian Datoc to discuss one lawsuit seeking to hold China accountable. Vuong also offered his thoughts on the developing situation with Kim Jong Un in North Korea, 5G, and more. See what he had to say in this exclusive interview below:
