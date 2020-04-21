FOURNIER: A Small Government Breath Of Fresh Air

As the 50th anniversary of Earth Day approaches, people across the United States, and the world as a whole, need a breath of fresh air. As COVID-19 continues to plague our world, we are reminded of the fragility and beauty of the world around us — and why its preservation is vital for us and for generations to come.

While some “progressives,” acting in bad-faith, have attempted to exploit the current crisis we face to push for a radical climate agenda, Earth Week should serve as a reminder to conservatives that there is still work to be done — and even in the midst of such a crisis, we can offer real-world solutions to counter progressives’ climate radicalism.

Thus far, President Trump has taken tremendous strides in protecting and preserving our environment. In 2019, he signed the largest public lands protection in American history, along with the Save Our Seas act. Both work to persevere our environment on land and at sea.

He also has supported the Great Lakes restorations efforts, along with endorsing the Great American Outdoors Act, which protects America’s public lands and funding of our National Parks.

Arguably the greatest environmental achievement under the leadership of President Trump has been America continuing to lead the charge in lowering emissions globally, something we’ve led on for over a decade.

While AOC and the rest of her radical climate cronies claim the world is going to end in an ever-shrinking amount of time due to US inaction, that couldn’t be further from the truth. America is leading by example, setting the standard for what it looks like when a world superpower cares about the environment. But, there is still much to be done…

The American Conservation Coalition (ACC) has proposed a brilliant framework for moving forward in the US’s continued fight to save our environment, known as The American Climate Contract. It launched this week as a common-sense alternative to the Green New Deal.

The American Climate Contract correctly contends that, like many issues of our time, protecting and preserving our environment doesn’t require big government solutions or an economic overhaul. Instead, it calls on harnessing the power of American ingenuity and working within the realm of the free-market to promote true, lasting change.

Through the pillars of Energy Innovation, 21st Century Infrastructure, Natural Solutions and Global Engagement, we truly can make a lasting change for our generation and generations to come.

With accelerating interest on environmental issues for voters between 18-35 years old, now is the time for conservative politicians to take climate concerns seriously and endorse real-world solutions like The American Climate Contract.

The time for action is now, and promoting real, lasting change doesn’t necessitate further expanding our government. The change starts with you and I signing The American Climate Contract and pledging to fight alongside our president in our continued path forward toward environmental protection and conservation.

Become a part of this change this Earth Week, learn more here.