Fox News Channel Continues To Be Most-Watched Cable Network With Coronavirus Coverage

Fox News Channel continues to be the most-watched network in cable and primetime amid coronavirus coverage.
The network led the pack in total viewership and the key 25-54 demographic for the fifth week in a row, according to Nielsen Media Research. It also has continued to be the most-watched network in cable across total day for 15 consecutive weeks. It has led primetime in total viewers for 13 weeks in a row.
Fox News Channel saw 2.3 million viewers and 448,000 in the key demographic in total day for the week of April 13, according to Nielsen Media Research. This was more than double what MSNBC got in the key demographic.
CNN received 1.4 million viewers for cable and MSNBC had 1.3 million viewers.
Fox also saw 3.8 million viewers and 684,000 in the key demographic for primetime, which beat out CNN by a large margin. CNN saw just until 2 million viewers for primetime, coming in third after MSNBC, which garnered 2.1 million viewers. (RELATED: Fox News Hits Highest Ratings Ever)
Five of Fox New’s programs saw over 4 million viewers, and two shows had their highest-rated week since launching. These programs were “Special Report with Bret Baier” and “The Story” with Martha MacCallum.
Fox News’s reign has continued throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic.