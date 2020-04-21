Glenn Beck Argues With Socialists And Wrestles With A Pandemic

On today’s podcast we talk about the cries of racism from the media about coronavirus because they make everything about race. We also get into the crash of oil prices. Then we talk with radio host and best selling author Glenn Beck about his new book, “Arguing with Socialists” and all things coronavirus.

If you want to go back to work you’re a racist who wants more black and brown people to die, at least that’s the verdict against protesters over on MSNBC. You’re also a Nazi. This is what passes for commentary and serious discussion on cable news now. We have the audio and get into why it’s accepted by the left.

Crude oil prices have crashed. Why and what does it mean? We discuss.

Then we talk to Glenn Beck about how to “Argue with Socialists” and all manner of other idiots. We also discuss government power and how it can’t be wrestled back to the people once government gets its claws into it.

