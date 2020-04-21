HBO Max Will Debut May 27. How Is It Different From HBO Now?

HBO Max will arrive in a little more than a month.

According to the streaming service's official Twitter account, the highly-anticipated product will be released May 27.

The service combines HBO shows and movies with several other pieces from the content library held by Warner Bros and original content. According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO Max will cost consumers $15.

Where all of HBO meets your favorite shows, movies, and new Max Originals. Streaming May 27. Sign up for updates: https://t.co/e3U0f0wgAV pic.twitter.com/SbBjZ0smb8 — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 21, 2020

For those of you wondering what the difference between HBO Max and HBO Now, it seems like it’s very simple. HBO Max will offer several more viewing options outside of HBO’s traditional shows and movies. It’s essentially a much larger library of options, according to Business Insider.

You get all of your favorite shows from the network, but there will also be other options. Essentially, it’s going to replace and upgrade HBO Now. According to CNET, subscribers to the latter will have the option to upgrade.

The unfortunate news around the launch of HBO Max is that the “Friends” reunion won’t be happening. It was supposed to be the premier product for the launch, but it’s been delayed thanks to coronavirus.

Luckily, it sounds like there will be plenty of other great options.

Let us know in the comments if you’re going to be purchasing HBO Max. As a huge HBO fan, it seems like a very smart play.