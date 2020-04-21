Idaho State Rep. Says Shutdown Orders ‘No Different Than Nazi Germany’

Republican Idaho Rep. Heather Scott compared coronavirus stay at home orders to Nazi Germany in a Zoom interview Thursday with YouTuber Jess Fields.
Scott also referred to Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little as “Little Hitler” for issuing a stay at home order in Idaho. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan.21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)
“I mean, that’s no different than Nazi Germany, where you had government telling people, ‘You are an essential worker or a nonessential worker,’ and the nonessential workers got put on a train,” Scott said, according to The Spokesman Review.
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt criticized Scott’s comments Sunday, urging her to apologize.
“At any time, these comparisons are offensive and wrong, but in the midst of global health pandemic these comments are also extremely dangerous,” Greenblatt said.
— Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) April 19, 2020
Idaho is one of 43 states under a stay at home order, with some states beginning the process of reopening this week. Protests against the restrictions have erupted across the U.S. over the past week, including in Idaho where some places of business are defying Little’s stay at home order.
President Donald Trump announced at a press briefing this weekend that Idaho, along with Ohio and North Dakota plan to reopen on May 1.