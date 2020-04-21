Jennifer Aniston Announces ‘VIP’ Offer For ‘Friends’ Fan To Attend Taping And More As Part Of ‘All In Challenge’

Jennifer Aniston got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she announced a “VIP experience” for a “Friends” fan as part of the “All In Challenge” during the pandemic.

“We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time,” the 51-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram to her 32 million plus followers. (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Reveals That She Likes To Watch TV In The Nude)

“We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24,” she added. “Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had … and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”(RELATED: PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston Rocks Paris In Leather Outfit)

Aniston continued, while explaining that “they hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to.”

She then encouraged people to go to the AllInChallenge.com website to enter and donate “whatever you can – $10, $25 – every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen.”

The “Horrible Bosses” star concluded her post by stating how she “can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over. Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected.”

As previously reported, the highly-anticipated “Friends” reunion is happening, but has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and there is no word yet on when it will take place.