Jennifer Lopez Being Sued By NY Photographer After Posting Snap Of Herself On Personal Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is being sued by New York photographer Steve Sands for $150,000 after she posted a snap of herself on her personal Instagram page.

In court documents obtained by Fox News in a piece published Tuesday, Sands is suing the 50-year-old pop singer and her production company, Nuyorican Productions, for copyright infringement after posting the photo.

"Defendants did not license the Photograph from Plaintiff for its Website, nor did Defendants have Plaintiff's permission or consent to publish the Photograph on its Website," the lawsuit read, as it noted that Sands was seeking $150,000 over the matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

The photo in question taken by Sands was posted on June 22, 2017 and includes a head shot of the “Jenny From The Block” hitmaker rocking short hair, according to E! News.

The photographer argues the snap was posted to “promote their brand” to her millions of Instagram followers. As of this publication, the picture has more than 656,000 likes.

Sand’s attorney, Richard Liebowitz, told the outlet, “This is an example of celebrities using photographers photographs without permission to brand themselves on social media. The number of likes the photograph receives coupled with their number of social media followers is a tool to commercialize their posts.”

It all comes after the “Hustlers” star and her production company were sued earlier this year by the woman who inspired Lopez’ character in the movie for $40 million, noting producers attempted to “exploit” her likeness and character for the film, per Yahoo.com.