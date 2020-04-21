Biden Likely Outraises Trump In March As He Seizes The Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden likely outraised President Donald Trump in March, his campaign announced Monday night.

The 2020 presidential candidate, who has taken control of the Democratic primary, raised $46.7 million in March, according to Politico. These funds came out to over half of what Biden raised in his entire campaign before March — he had raised a little over $88 million between the second quarter of 2019 and the end of February, Politico reported.



“In March alone, this campaign raised $46.7 million, with 70% from online donations,” Biden tweeted . “This virus has changed our campaign. But it hasn’t changed the unwavering support we’ve gotten from all of you. Together, we’re going to defeat Trump.”

A campaign finance report that Biden’s campaign filed Monday night also shows that the former vice president spent $32.5 million, ending March with $26.4 million in his campaign account, according to Politico. The Democratic National Committee also brought in $32.7 million in March, assisted dramatically by former 2020 presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s $18 million contribution.

While the Trump campaign has not yet filed its March financial report, Republicans have already said that the RNC, Trump and other affiliated fundraising committees raised less than Biden and the DNC’s combined total in March: $63 million, Politico reported. (RELATED: Democratic Governors Push ‘Radical Agenda Of Abortion On Demand’ During Coronavirus, Pro-Life Group Says)

Biden’s campaign fundraising appears to have been curtailed in the second half of March due to coronavirus restrictions, lack of public campaign events and unemployment. The former vice president said at the last Democratic debate against former 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on March 15 that he had raised $33 million already that month.

It is unclear whether his campaign fundraising will continue at this rate, and Biden told supporters in a Monday night email that he is aware the coronavirus pandemic could hurt fundraising.

“I know that April may not match March in fundraising, and that’s okay by me,” Biden said in an email.”The world has changed a great deal. It’s unrecognizable at times. Your family and your community need your generosity and strength now more than ever.”

