Is Former CIA Director John Brennan Headed For An Indictment?

The Justice Department is investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, and it’s reportedly zeroing in on potential wrongdoing by former CIA Director John Brennan.
Daily Caller White House Correspondent Anders Hagstrom and Video Director Richie McGinniss sat down to talk how likely it is we could see an indictment handed down for the Obama-era official. It all has to do with what he knew and when about the now much-discredited Steele dossier, and whether he used it to bring about FISA court rulings and everything else that eventually turned into the Trump-Russia scandal.
Attorney General Bill Barr appointed prosecutor John Durham to lead the investigation. Will he indict Brennan? (RELATED: US Ramps Up Crackdown On China’s Spying Efforts During Coronavirus)
WATCH:
