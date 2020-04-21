Editorial

Jonathan Taylor Signs Lifetime Endorsement Deal With Toppers Pizza

Wisconsin v Minnesota

(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Jonathan Taylor has agreed to a substantial endorsement deal before playing a single snap of NFL football.

According to Darren Rovell, the former Wisconsin running back has agreed to a “lifetime” deal with Toppers Pizza. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The deal “includes ownership of four franchises in Madison.” Rovell described it as “one of the biggest pre-draft marketing deals” we’ve seen so far.

This is an awesome deal for Taylor. For those of you who don’t know, Toppers pizza is a really big deal back in Wisconsin.

Having a bunch of family in Whitewater, WI, I can personally speak to the popularity of the pizza joint. People back home love it, and it’s solid pizza.

 

Jonathan Taylor is one of the most recognizable athletes in the history of Wisconsin, and he hasn’t even played a single snap in the NFL yet.

It only makes sense that a great brand in Wisconsin would partner a guy like Jonathan Taylor.

The fact he’s getting four locations in Madison is also a great testament to Taylor’s intelligence. Those stores in Madison will pump out pizzas for years to come, and will be putting money into his pocket long after he’s done playing.

Smart money doesn’t sleep and Taylor just gave everyone a lesson in that.