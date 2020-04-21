Jonathan Taylor Signs Lifetime Endorsement Deal With Toppers Pizza

Jonathan Taylor has agreed to a substantial endorsement deal before playing a single snap of NFL football.

According to Darren Rovell, the former Wisconsin running back has agreed to a "lifetime" deal with Toppers Pizza.

The deal “includes ownership of four franchises in Madison.” Rovell described it as “one of the biggest pre-draft marketing deals” we’ve seen so far.

JUST IN: Former Wisconsin RB @JayT23 has signed one of the biggest pre-draft marketing deals with a lifetime partnership with @ToppersPizza that includes ownership of four franchises in Madison. Deal done by @everett_sm. pic.twitter.com/x8hvoZdQUX — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 21, 2020

This is an awesome deal for Taylor. For those of you who don’t know, Toppers pizza is a really big deal back in Wisconsin.

Having a bunch of family in Whitewater, WI, I can personally speak to the popularity of the pizza joint. People back home love it, and it’s solid pizza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toppers Pizza Place (@topperspizzaplace) on Jul 23, 2019 at 2:14pm PDT

Jonathan Taylor is one of the most recognizable athletes in the history of Wisconsin, and he hasn’t even played a single snap in the NFL yet.

It only makes sense that a great brand in Wisconsin would partner a guy like Jonathan Taylor.

He studied the playbook. He tossed the dough. He’s already improving delivery times. It’s safe to say our newest franchise owner is a natural. Get to know @JayT23 and get used to seeing him in a Toppers jersey. #FRANCHISEPLAYER pic.twitter.com/s15bYBhDQR — Toppers Pizza (@ToppersPizza) April 21, 2020

The fact he’s getting four locations in Madison is also a great testament to Taylor’s intelligence. Those stores in Madison will pump out pizzas for years to come, and will be putting money into his pocket long after he’s done playing.

Smart money doesn’t sleep and Taylor just gave everyone a lesson in that.