Judge Jeanine Blasts ‘Corrupt’ And ‘Tone Deaf’ Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer For Hiring Leftist Group To Help Track Coronavirus Patients

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro said Tuesday that Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been a poor state leader during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This woman does not belong in office. She is corrupt, she’s tone deaf and she has no idea what the people of Michigan want,” Pirro told “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“We knew, Tucker, that she was a political operative based on the fact that, you know, as you said you can get an abortion but don’t you dare try to go to church.”

Whitmer has called abortion a “life sustaining” experience that is essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. (RELATED: ‘Gretchen Whitmer Is A Ghoul’: Tucker Wonders Why ‘People Rotting In Wheelchairs’ Is Allowed But Abortion Is ‘Essential’)

Pirro was responding to the revelation that Whitmer had hired a leftist activist group named Great Lakes Community Engagement to assist the Michigan Department of Health to track people in the state who have become infected with the coronavirus.

She had to cancel the contract when the arrangement was reported by the media.

Carlson described that arrangement as evidence that “no one as mediocre as Gretchen Whitmer could become governor without the party brass backing her, and as governor she is returning the favor in spades.

Pirro agreed and noted, “Every day her poll numbers go down and she think she is auditioning to be vice president with Joe Biden.” Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has reportedly been considering Whitmer as a potential running mate in the 2020 presidential election. (RELATED: Petition To Recall Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Surges Past 180K Signatures)

But the judge was also concerned about Whitmer’s heavy-handed lockdown. “She’s either tone-deaf or stupid because people do want to go back to work and they do want to roll up their sleeves but she’s essentially creating house arrest for them.”

Pirro continued, “You can make sure that you can get alcohol and booze but don’t try to buy paint for your house or grass seed. The woman is a political leftist operative and she was taking advantage until she got caught of the biggest pandemic that this country has ever seen and she has put a political operation behind the information.”

The information gathering can also include data on all the family members living in a house. Pirro explained that the investigators would say, “We need to know how old are you, I’ll need people are in your house, what are their emails, what are their ages?”

”And then this information is entered into a Democrat database,” Pirro said. “This is the essence of a violation of public trust. It would have been paid for with taxpayer dollars and it is medical information that is supposed to protect people.”