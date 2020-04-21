Kanye, Chick-Fil-A Partner To Serve 300K Meals In LA During Coronavirus

Kanye West and Chick-fil-A partnered up with the Los Angeles Dream Center and to date have served 300,000 meals in the city during the coronavirus lockdown.

"Every morning I wake up and stand in the parking lot with our dedicated staff, I am blown away that day after day, week after week, there is enough food to provide to folks that need it," Matthew Barnett, Dream Center co-founder, shared in a statement to Fox News in a piece published Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dream Center (@ladreamcenter) on Apr 18, 2020 at 9:31pm PDT

“The Los Angeles Dream Center has transformed into the Grand Central Station of food distribution and other basic essentials,” he added. “I’m so grateful that our team has stayed healthy, and that we’ve found a safe way to meet the urgent needs within our community.”

Barnett continued, while sharing that he couldn’t “say thank you enough to the various donors who’ve made this a reality. This is what a neighborhood, a community, and a church should always look like.”

The co-founder said with support early on from the 42-year-old rapper, Chick-fil-A and other businesses have been able to provide 11,000 meals a day since mid-March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dream Center (@ladreamcenter) on Apr 16, 2020 at 9:54pm PDT

On March 13 the Los Angeles Unified School District closed after CA Governor Gavin Newsom issued the shelter-in-place order due to the pandemic.

It was then the Christian nonprofit organization jumped in to provide food and other essential items seven days a week. With the help of mobile food banks, they have also been delivering food to 20 communities in Watts and Skid Row.

According to the report:

Chick-fil-A has been donating sandwiches every day for the Dream Center’s efforts, and Anthem Blue Cross has provided hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer.

Barnett explained because of the "Jesus Is King" rapper's support, the group was able to expand their drive-thru meals to delivering to vulnerable seniors who were also isolated in their homes due the the coronavirus.