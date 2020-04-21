Kate Beckinsale Claps Back At Troll Who Tells Her Stop ‘Getting Botox’ And Says She’ll ‘Regret It’

Kate Beckinsale clapped back at online troll who told her to stop “getting Botox” and suggested she’s going to “regret it later in life.”

It all started after the 46-year-old actress, who’s been reportedly dating 22-year-old musician Goody Grace, posted a since-deleted close-up snap of herself on Instagram.

It reportedly prompted one person to suggest she stop using Botox, to which she snapped back, per The Daily Mail in a piece published Monday. (Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

The comment reportedly read, “Please stop getting Botox…you will so regret it later in life.” (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Beckinsale’s Birthday With Her Best Instagram Looks [SLIDESHOW])

The “Click” star apparently didn’t appreciate with the online users’ comment and replied, “I literally don’t get Botox. Please hop off my dick you will so regret it later in life.”

The comment was followed up by another troll commenting about her rumored romance with the young musician, on a post of Beckinsale trying to teach her cat to sit.

“Try and see if your new tom boy will adhere,” the user wrote.

“Try and see if you can spell and not just goon yourself straight out the gate,” the “Underworld” star responded, suggesting the person had most likely meant to write “toy boy” rather than “tom boy.”

As previously reported, the “Pearl Harbor” star made headlines recently after pictures surfaced of the actress and Grace holding hands while on a walk in a park in Brentwood, CA.

The two have reportedly been an item since January, after they were first spotted hanging out together and looking like more than just friends, per the TMZ.