Kirk Herbstreit Walks Back The Possibility Of College Football Not Happening, Says Power Brokers Will Do ‘Everything They Can’

ESPN pundit Kirk Herbstreit believes all options are on the table to save the college football season.

With coronavirus bringing life to a grinding halt in America and sports being put on hold, nobody knows what will happen with college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:40am PST

“They’re going to do everything they can if it comes to that extreme to be able to potentially have a 2020 season,” Herbstreit said during a Monday call about all options being on the table, according to the New York Post. He also walked back previous comments about the season potentially happening.

“It was the day baseball was supposed to start, Opening Day, and we were reminiscing about how sad it is that we weren’t having any baseball. I was like, ‘Hey, man, this thing’s scary. We may not even have football. … I was trying to explain how real this pandemic is,” Herbstreit explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Apr 14, 2020 at 8:38am PDT

First, I’m glad Herbstreit has clarified his original comments about football potentially not happening because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter was on fire that day with reactions to him saying he’d be “shocked” if the games happened.

Kirk Herbstreit Says He’ll Be ‘Shocked’ If The NFL And College Football Seasons Are Played https://t.co/DryG5WmLhZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 27, 2020

Secondly, we need all options on the table. It’s not a pretty or normal situation. It might need a unique solution.

Nobody wants to see that happen, but it’d be dereliction of duty on the part of the NCAA if there wasn’t a backup plan for the college football season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Nov 23, 2019 at 2:31pm PST

Fortunately, it seems like we’re trending in a good direction. Obviously, nothing is set in stone yet, but it seems like things are looking up.

Together, we can all win this war!