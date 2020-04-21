Los Angeles Chargers Unveil New Uniforms For The Upcoming Season

The Los Angeles Chargers dropped their new uniforms Tuesday.

The Chargers unveiled several new unis for the upcoming 2020 campaign for all of their fans to see. Are they solid? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’ll let you guys check them out and then we’ll dive in! Take a look at the uniforms below.

the best got better. pic.twitter.com/UTXPM8yYvI — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 21, 2020

Honestly, I’m not really for new uniforms. I don’t handle change well at all, and I don’t like switching up uniforms for the most part.

Yet, kind of like these threads from the Chargers. They seem high energy, they’re fresh and the new uniforms seem like a shot of energy into an organization that desperately needs it.

Now, we all know new uniforms won’t mean a damn thing if you don’t win. That’s a fact, and there’s no way to hide from it.

Are they fun to talk about and debate? Sure, but the Chargers need to actually win some games or none of this really matters.

Nothing like putting on that powder blue on game day…didn’t know it could get better. @Chargers https://t.co/oCcZ7dClyd — Ty Long (@trlong02) April 21, 2020

Overall, these are some of the better new uniforms that I’ve seen in a long time. Let us know if you agree in the comments!