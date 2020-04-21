‘It’s Time For Congress to Get Back To Work’ — Kevin McCarthy Writes Letter To Pelosi Detailing How To Reopen Congress

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wrote a letter Tuesday to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi asking her to set a clear and safe path forward for reopening Congress.

“With the House now in its fourth week of regular session being suspended, I am writing to request that we work to establish a clear, safe, and effective plan for reopening Congress. In my view, conducting the business of the People’s House is the definition of ‘essential work’—just as many of our friends and neighbors continue working to hold up our communities on a daily basis,” McCarthy said in the letter.

“Unfortunately, members have yet to be given specific guidance as to how Congress will fulfill its core duties—from deliberation to oversight to legislation—over the coming days and weeks. Since the onset of this pandemic, Congress has worked expeditiously to undertake the largest relief effort in our country’s history. Nevertheless, I think we can agree that our institution’s current posture cannot and should not become the norm,” McCarthy continued.

In the letter, McCarthy lays out issues he believes should be addressed, including Committee and Subcommittee Business, the House Calendar and Floor Proceedings. In the letter, McCarthy said he wants to help with a “constructive, bipartisan solution.” (RELATED: Congress, White House Reach Agreement On Latest Coronavirus Bill)

McCarthy’s letter comes as Congress and the White House reached an agreement Tuesday on the latest coronavirus bill aiming to help people and businesses across the country.