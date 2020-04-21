‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Appears Healthier In Newly Surfaced Photo Following Arrest

“Mighty Ducks” star Shaun Weiss appears healthier in a photo shared by a friend on Facebook.
The new photo comes after Weiss was arrested a number of times and struggled with alleged drug abuse, according to a report first published Tuesday by Fox News.
‘Mighty Ducks’ star Shaun Weiss appears healthier in new photo, pal says he’s ‘thriving’ https://t.co/TefrRL9pkm pic.twitter.com/r6U5RuIbFg
— Page Six (@PageSix) April 21, 2020
“SHAUN WEISS UPDATE: Shaun is in a great new facility and is thriving! THATS the most important thing,” friend Drew Gallagher shared on Facebook alongside a photo of Weiss on March 26.
Weiss appears to look much healthier in the snapshot than he did in a recent mugshot.
Weiss was arrested in January after he allegedly broke into a car in a garage while under the influence of meth. (RELATED: ‘The Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Arrested For Methamphetamine Use, Burglary)
“The homeowner said he was the only person who lived at this residence and no one had permission to be inside,” a statement released by the officers at the time said. “Officers made entry into the garage and observed a male subject inside of the homeowner’s vehicle.”
“Weiss displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine and said he did not reside at this residence,” the statement continued. “Weiss also said the vehicle he was filtering through was not his.”